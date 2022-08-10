Blockchain technology in the banking industry – how can we connect?

The role of Blockchain is getting more and more implemented in different areas. For people, the Blockchain is a store of information technology; apart from that, it keeps the cryptocurrency safe. However, multinational companies using Blockchain technology believe that the Blockchain has use cases beyond cryptocurrency. Yes, digital tokens like bitcoins have been using Blockchain technology for years now, but it can do wonders in other industries through websites. For instance, you can see that the banking industry requires the Blockchain more than others. Moreover, if you are interested in both banking and bitcoin, you may use a platform like https://bitqs.io/ with useful features that help traders trade without difficulty.

It is because Blockchain technology allows safe and secure data storage along with safe and secure transactions. Therefore, these are the two things the banking industry requires, and Blockchain can provide the same. So, these two things can be related very quickly, and the Blockchain can be connected to the banking industry in many ways. Today, we will note down some of the most critical ways Blockchain technology can be easily connected to the banking system of any nation in the world. It will make the world modern through developments in technology.

1. Payments

When we talk about the banking system, we refer to the payment system only. It is because the primary function of the banks is to provide money to everyone in a country’s economy. It can be government or public. Today, Blockchain technology can be implemented into the banking system for safe and secure settlement of transactions regardless of the parties. Whosoever is involved in the transaction will get safe and secure transfers with the help of Blockchain.

2. Settlement system

The settlement system will be much more efficient by using the Blockchain technology by the banks. The distributed ledger of the Blockchain will reduce the cost of making transactions for the banking system. Therefore, real-time transactions between two multinational companies working in the finance department can occur. This way, the world will revolutionize, and the banks will have modern technology to look for.

3. Fundraising

Fundraising is also one of the most important things that have to be appropriately done by the banking industry. To formulate new banks, fundraising is essential, and banks are critically funded through bonds and other financial mediums. Today, this thing can change with the help of the banking industry adopting Blockchain technology. Blockchain can easily have the banking system raise funds and capital from the general public or other companies interested in investing in the banking system.

4. Securities

Keeping securities of different people in the form of stocks, bonds, and other alternative things is the primary function of the banks. In exchange for this kind of security, banks give away money to the people and ensure that the money will be returned to the bank. However, sometimes, the data is misplaced, and the bank does not even know who is the owner of a particular security. To eliminate such kinds of errors by the banking systems, the Blockchain can be connected to the banking system. This way, the Blockchain will dig deep into the roots of the banking system, and it will benefit people and the banking system.

5. Loans and credits

Providing loans and credit to the people is one of the most critical tasks of the banking institutions, and they do so after referring to the information and history of the people. Without checking a person’s credit score and history, the banks do not give any loans; therefore, Blockchain can be very handy. Through blockchain technology, personal information and the history of a person’s financial situation can be recorded and checked very quickly. This way, the banks quickly check from whom they can recover the loan amount quickly.

6. Customer KYC

Doing the KYC of customers is crucial for banking institutions nowadays because it will ensure that a person’s identity is genuine. But, with the traditional technology, the process becomes complicated, and the banking institutions do not get the right amount of time to do so. So, to make the process faster than ever, Blockchain technology can be implemented into it. This way, the banks can quickly go through the know your customer process to make sure that the identity given by the people is genuine.

