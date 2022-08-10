August 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter
cb august 10

In today’s episode, Turkey resumed its hydrocarbon drilling operations in the eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday after a two-year hiatus.

The Abdulhamid Han, Turkey’s fourth drill ship, will operate 55 kilometres off the Gazipasa region in the southern coastal province of Antalya.

Elsewhere, President Nicos Anastasiades congratulated Cyprus’ athletes after clinching 16th place among 72 countries in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning 11 medals, two gold, three silver and six bronze.

In other news, Cypriot authorities managed to return a total of 3,500 irregular immigrants in the first half of 2022, placing Cyprus as the top EU country in immigrant returns relative to its population.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

