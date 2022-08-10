August 10, 2022

Invitation to design Tepak mascot

By Jonathan Shkurko
ΚΤΗΡΙΟ ΤΕΠΑΚ

The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) has announced a competition aimed at finding a mascot for the institution.

Tepak said the winning proposal will be awarded €1,500. The deadline to submit an idea for a mascot is set for October 31 at 11am.

The winner of the competitions will be chosen by committee set up by Tepak, as well as by public votes.

“It’s time for the Cyprus University of Technology to have its own mascot! We are pleased to announce the launch of a competition for this purpose, which will be open to everyone,” the university’s head of communication Marinos Voukis said in the statement.

All information regarding the terms and conditions of the competition as well as the proposal submission procedure can be found at www.cut.ac.cy/university/administration/administrative-services/PR/mascot/

