Ministry issues advice on how to use less electricity

The ministry of energy has published a list of recommendations aimed at saving energy at home in the wake of ongoing price hikes.
There is advice on how to use air conditioning (AC), lighting, kitchen appliances, refrigerators, freezers, washing machines and tumble dryers so as to keep electricity consumption as low as possible
- Air Conditioning
- Only have AC on in room you are in
- Make sure the AC filters are cleaned frequently
- Ventilate and clean the AC’s unit radiator fins with a special brush.
- Avoid using conventional electric air heaters
- Make proper use of windows and shades. On hot summer days, close the windows and shutters, draw the curtains and open them in the evening to create a natural air current to cool the desired premises
- Set the AC thermostat correctly, ideally at 25-26 degrees Celsius during hot summer days
- Adjust your clothing choices according to the weather, even when inside a building or a room
- Always keep doors and windows closed when the AC is running
- Make use of ceiling fans rather than AC
- Turn off the AC about half an hour before leaving the room where it is running
- Lighting
- Do not use more light than necessary and place smaller lamps in corridors, storage rooms and in common areas
- Turn off the lights in rooms you are not using
- Do not leave lights on unnecessarily
- Make sure lighting appliances and windows are dusted regularly.
- Make the most of natural daylight and avoid artificial lighting when possible
- Use energy-efficient light bulbs
- Rearrange the furniture in the room taking into account the natural lighting provided by windows
- Use light colours on the walls
- Do not use lampshades made of dark and thick fabric
- Kitchen appliances
- Preheat the oven only when necessary and for a short period of time
- Avoid opening the oven door when in operation
- Clean the oven immediately after use and while still hot
- Use cookware that has a flat base and fits the size of the hob. The use of pressure cookers is also recommended
- When boiling water, cover the pot with its lid. Do not boil more water than necessary
- Turn off the oven and hotplates just before the food is cooked to take advantage of the residual heat
- Refrigerators and freezers
- Avoid placing the refrigerator near radiators and built-in spaces or exposing it to sunlight. Place your refrigerator away from the stove.
- Avoid placing hot objects in the refrigerator and the freezer
- Check the fitted rubber appliances on the refrigerators’ and freezers’ doors to make sure the door closes tightly
- Check that the defrost setting on refrigerators and freezers if it is not automatic, so that no more than 0.5 cm of ice accumulates in the appliances
- Do not open and close the refrigerators’ and freezers’ doors unnecessarily and do not keep them open for a long time
- When you are away for long periods of time, unplug the refrigerator, empty it and leave the door open
- Washers and dryers
- When possible, hand-wash clothes
- Use washers and dryers without overloading them
- Set washing programmes to lower temperatures. Select the economical wash cycle.
- Pre-washing should only be used for heavily soiled clothes.
- Take advantage of detergents that work effectively at lower temperatures
- Clothes dryers are the most energy-consuming appliances. If you must use it, it is better to do so for consecutive cycles, taking advantage of the temperature build-up. Clean the dryers’ air filters after each use
- General advice
- Make sure you always choose how many electrical appliances are simultaneously turned on according to your needs
- Ensure that maintenance schedules are adhered to and that maintenance is carried out by suitably trained personnel
- Make sure that any damage to the heating and AC units is fixed immediately
- Make sure that the energy saving interventions already implemented in the house or building are working properly
- Ensure that the main ventilation system and fans in the toilets stop working when the premises are not in use
- Do not take the elevator to go up a maximum of two floors
- Do not leave any electrical appliances on when they are not needed, as they will consume energy even when on stand-by