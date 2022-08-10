August 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Students group wants law for rent ceilings

By Christodoulos Mavroudis00
student accommodation

The Proodeftiki student movement has demanded that legislation was amended to allow the state to impose ceilings on rents, which would make them affordable for students.

In an announcement issued on Wednesday, Proodeftiki said that the problem of high rents prices had persisted for years, but became considerably worse this year because of inflation.

Shortages in student accommodation at Cyprus’ public universities and the increasing student population allowed landlords to charge high rents.

Students at private universities were also facing the same problem, said Proodeftiki, as the rental prices for private student accommodation was prohibitive.

Proodeftiki said it had, for years now, been submitting specific proposals for tackling the problem, but unfortunately always came against the government’s lack of political to deal with it.

In its announcement, the movement declared that it was by the side of every student going thorough this ordeal. It also called on the government to offer financial support to students and take all necessary measures “to lighten the burden plaguing students on the issue of accommodation.”

Proodeftiki proposed three measures for lightening the burden on students. It wanted the student welfare budget increased by at least €12 million, the expansion of the beneficiaries and the increase in the grants paid out.

Moreover, it demanded the speeding up of the second phase of the construction of student accommodation at the University of Cyprus, which offered rents below market value.

More importantly, it repeated the demand for a “social policy on housing,” that is constantly made by Akel, to which Proodeftiki is linked.

It was in this context the movement wanted the legislation to be amended so that the state could impose price ceilings on rents.

Related Posts

Dead fox found hanging over signpost

Christodoulos Mavroudis

More than 2000 turtle nests in Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Green and Animal parties to protest about Savannah cat death

Staff Reporter

New concern over Akrotiri wetlands

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Technical problems at Nicosia General causing delays

Jonathan Shkurko

Justice minister says allegations of prison surveillance unfounded

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign