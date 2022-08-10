August 10, 2022

Two more arrests at Paphos airport

Two people aged 22 and 28 have been arrested for trying to leave the country through Paphos airport under false pretences, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday a man with a Dutch identity card tried to leave for Germany but passport control noticed the person on the card was not the same person. Under questioning, the 22-year-old admitted it was not him.

In a second case Tuesday afternoon, a man aged 28 tried to leave for Brussels with a French passport that was not his. He also admitted it was not him in the passport when he was questioned.

Both are due in court on Wednesday.

