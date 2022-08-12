August 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Covid numbers continue to fall

By Gina Agapiou0752
Rapidtest

Five people died from coronavirus as another 3,611 new infections were traced after 70,602 tests in the past seven days, the health ministry announced on Friday.

The weekly report, looking into August 5 to August 11, showed that fewer cases were detected in the community, with a positivity rate of 5.11 per cent, a drop from the previous seven-day period of 6.48 per cent.

Hospitalisations are slightly higher, at 84, compared with the previous report when there were 71 Covid patients receiving treatment.

Of those, 11 are in serious condition, including six who are intubated. Three patients who stopped being infectious continue to be intubated due to the virus, the ministry said.

The new cases included 44 that were found in nursing homes, seven in 24/7 facilities and six in the national guard. The remaining cases were detected through private rapid or PCR tests or though the free health ministry’s programmes for the general public.

As regards the deaths, those concerned two men, aged 77 and 95 who died on August 7, an 83-year-old woman who died on August 8, another woman, aged 84, who died on August 10, while an 86-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman died on August 11.

 

 

 

