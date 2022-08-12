August 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Eleven undeclared workers and three fines issued

By Christodoulos Mavroudis00
Labour ministry inspections of hotels detected 11 undeclared workers and the imposition of three €7,500 fines.

The series of inspections were carried out during July at various hotel units on a Cyprus-wide basis.

More specifically, the department inspected 35 premises and 35 employers. A total of 561 workers were found, of which 235 were men and 326 were women. Of them, 215 were Greek Cypriots, 202 were EU citizens while 144 third country nationals.

The campaign’s purpose was to raise awareness to all those employed about the consequences of undeclared work and non-compliance with the provisions of the relevant legislation.

Notably, according to the law, in case of detection of a worker undeclared in the social insurance fund, a fine of €500 multiplied by seven months is issued, unless the employer proves that the violation period was less than seven months. In case a violation period is greater than seven months, then the fine is multiplied by the actual months.

Complaints regarding undeclared work or violation of labour laws can be submitted via telephone at 77778577.

