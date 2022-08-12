Musical series travels the mountains

A returning series of live music performances will take music enthusiasts and nature lovers up to Cyprus’ mountains and villages this September. As we ease back into the routine, still caught in between vacations, work and the start of the school year, Music in the Mountains makes its comeback with live events beginning on September 1.
The series moves to a new location for its first event and takes musicians and fans to Caffe Marcelletti in Trimiklini. Kickstarting the season is a live by Triple Soul at 8pm. The Limassol-based band delivers a groovy, warm blend of soul, jazz, funk and blues, including songs from Marvin Gaye, George Benson, Louis Jordan, Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Nat King Cole. The band is fronted by George Kalopedis on vocals and on stage with him are Antonis Polikarpou on keyboards, Constantinos Paouros on drums and a special guest, the respected bass player, Evelthon Michaelides.
For the next event on September 7, Music in the Mountains will travel to the hills of Paphos district to another new venue for the series, o Linos in Ineia. There, vocalist Alice Ayvazian will bring her expert take on the jazz greats, joined by pianist Dimitris Miaris. Their set will feature covers by some of the best jazz vocalists of the 20th century such as Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday and Dinah Washington.
The Fluboe Trio will then perform uplifting Baroque music from the 18th century on September 15 in Agrovino Wine Bar in Lofou. Leading Baroque musician Klaus Storm on the oboe with Florian Rabe on the flute and Agnes Tang on the harpsichord will perform masterpieces by Telemann, Kleinknecht and Loeillet.
To round off the month, on 22 September, we return to Trimiklini for an evening of blues with The Real Thing. Aiming to be one of the most authentic, organic and raw-sounding blues bands on the island, The Real Thing will bring classic guitar blues featuring bass, drums and, of course, guitar.
Music in the mountains
All 8pm. €10-14. Tel: 97-898997 (Trimiklini), 96-207351 (Ineia), 99-584871 (Ineia)