October 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Turkey sees ‘common understanding’ with Russia in need for ceasefire in Ukraine

file photo: turkish defence minister akar attends a news conference in riga
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar arrives to the news conference in Riga, Latvia July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar observed a “common understanding” regarding the need for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday, Akar’s ministry said in a statement.

Akar emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire to stop loss of life and establish peace and stability in the region, according to a readout following the call between the two ministers.

“The importance of declaring a ceasefire urgently in order to prevent further loss of lives and to re-establish peace and stability in the region was emphasized, and it was gladly observed that there was a common understandıng regarding the ceasefire,” the Turkish defence ministry said.

The call came after Russian missiles hit Ukraine for a second day, although with less intensity than on Monday, when dozens of air raids killed 19 people, wounded more than 100 and knocked out power supplies across the country.

The two ministers also talked about a grain exports deal, humanitarian aid and northern Syria, the defence ministry said.

