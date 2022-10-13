Cyprus Airways chief praises company importance to economy as passengers rise

Larnaca-based airline Cyprus Airways on Thursday announced that it is pleased with its September performance, recording a seat load factor (SLF) of approximately 80 per cent during this time.
In addition, the company recorded 153 per cent more flights when compared to September of the previous year, while also managing to carry just shy of 35,000 travellers, reflecting a rise of 264 per cent year-on-year.
“These results confirm the steady improvement of Cyprus Airways,” the company said in a statement, adding that during the third quarter of the year, it carried a total of 127,246 passengers and operated more than 900 flights, with an average seat load factor of 79 per cent.
“We clearly see that the market continues to recover at a steady pace and, at this rate, we expect next year to reach and surpass 2019’s pre-Covid figures,” Cyprus Airways CEO Paul Sies said.
“We are committed to boosting tourism demand and facilitating travel to and from the island,” he added, while also expressing pride that Cyprus Airways is the only airline in Cyprus serving the domestic market all year round.
Sies went on to say that Cyprus Airways is “not an opportunistic carrier that only offers services during the peak months”, before adding that “as the only Cypriot air carrier the company is here to stay, working for the benefit of the Cypriot economy and its local tourism industry”.
Sies also mentioned that during the third quarter of 2022, Cyprus Airways’ most popular routes were to and from Athens, Beirut, Tel Aviv and Yerevan.
The company also said that it managed to record a steady and healthy increase in average fares.
“This bodes well for further investment in our network and aircraft,” Sies stated.
“We have already added more than €50 million worth of aircraft this year and are now in a position to add two Airbus A320 aircraft to our fleet and, as recently announced, we intend to operate our summer schedule for 2023, of which 11 destinations with at least 43 weekly scheduled flights are already on sale through our global booking systems,” he concluded, noting several new destinations will soon be announced.