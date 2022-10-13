October 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrested for car theft and arson

By Staff Reporter0160
Arson
file photo

Two men, aged 27 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of stealing the car of a 34-year-old woman and setting it on fire earlier this week in Paphos.

Police said the older suspect had reported the woman had come into his house and threatened him while holding a knife.

The car was found burnt in an open area in Episkopi on Tuesday. According to the 34-year-old owner of the vehicle, her car was stolen while it was in a tyre repair shop on Sunday night.

During investigations, evidence emerged against two people, aged 27 and 26.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the 27-year-old reported the owner of the car had come to his house in Mandria, where he lives with his partner, and threatened to ‘slaughter’ him with a knife. She was with a man who has not been identified yet.

The complainant managed to take the knife from her, but he injured her hand. Then, the pair fled the scene.

For the case, police arrested the woman, who is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal possession of weapon and assault causing actual bodily harm.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Local film Clementine in cinemas

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus may consider transferring weapons to Ukraine, government says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

22yo arrested for traffic offences with knife

Staff Reporter

Arrests after family reports burglars attacked them

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign