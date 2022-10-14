October 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusCyprus footballFootballSport

Teen AEK fan arrested after match

By Nikolaos Prakas00
europa league group b aek larnaca v fenerbahce
File photo: fans at the match

A 17-year-old AEK fan was arrested for throwing dangerous objects into the field, following the AEK-Fenerbahce match on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

According to police, after the match AEK fans started shouting at Fenerbahce fans who had remained in the stadium following the game.

Police said that the riot squad intervened immediately and pushed the AEK supporters out of the stadium. One 17-year-old fan, who was wearing a hood, threw a large object into the field.

Police arrested the fan and took him to the Larnaca police station for questioning.

The 17-year-old was charged in writing and released.

Police are continuing investigations.

Related Posts

Virtual tours now available at three more Larnaca museums

Katy Turner

Traffic police officers shot at while on duty

Nikolaos Prakas

Paphos hotels concerned by UK economic climate

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cypriots have low confidence in financial advice from bank officials

Elias Hazou

Heartbreak for Omonia after last-gasp Man United winner

Leo Leonidou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign