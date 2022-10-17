October 17, 2022

€7 million for presidential election expenses

By Elias Hazou00
The interior ministry has budgeted about €7 million for expenses associated with the holding of the upcoming presidential elections.

The amount covers both the first round of elections and the (possible) runoff.

Broken down, €2.3 million has been set aside for overtime work by civil servants – including for staffing polling stations, and for the sorting and counting of ballots. In addition, €300,000 has been allocated to polling stations overseas.

Another €100,000 goes to the renting of space and the use of materials and devices, and €900,000 has been allocated for police overtime.

The government printing office can spend up to €150,000.

Some €280,000 has been set aside for the campaign encouraging voter registration. The government’s IT department will get €250,000. Spending on stationery, paper and other consumables will come to €100,000.

An extra €1.9 million is budgeted for the second round of elections, should that prove necessary.

By comparison, a total of €5 million had been spent on the 2018 presidential elections.

The 2023 presidential elections will be held on February 5. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, a runoff will take place a week later.

 

