Tesla’s (TSLA.O) sales volume in Germany fell by 60 per cent in June, the German road traffic agency KBA said on Tuesday, although sales of battery electric vehicles rose overall.

KBA said Tesla sold 1,860 cars in Germany in June, down 60 per cent from a year earlier. The number of Teslas sold in the first half of 2025 dropped 58.2 per cent to 8,890 units, compared with the same period last year.

By contrast, the total number of newly registered electric vehicles increased by 8.6 per cent in June, KBA added.

The automaker’s sales dropped for a sixth straight month in France, Sweden, Denmark and Italy, underlining the challenges the company faces after competitors with newer models gained market share and CEO Elon Musk’s popularity declined.

The German agency said sales volume of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD (002594.SZ) jumped threefold to 1,675 units in June and rose almost fivefold to 6,323 units in total since the beginning of the year.