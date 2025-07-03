Whether you’re searching for your dream home with sea views or a high-return investment in Cyprus’ most popular tourist destinations, Altamira Real Estate’s latest property collection is made for you.

The third edition of the Summer Collection includes 26 seafront properties with panoramic views, all bearing the Altamira Real Estate hallmark of quality. Each property is immediately available, move-in ready, and comes with a clear title deed—ensuring a smooth, secure transaction. They are also in excellent condition and priced exceptionally competitively.

This new campaign launches at a time of increased demand, offering prime real estate opportunities in sought-after holiday locations, at prices rarely seen in today’s market.

Click here to explore all properties in the third Summer Collection.

The selected properties are located in some of Cyprus’ most attractive destinations, including Kouklia, Polis Chrysochous, Peyia, Tersefanou, Kiti, Pervolia, Paralimni, Chloraka, Pissouri and Pyla (Larnaca). These properties are ideal for those looking for a permanent home or a holiday retreat, just steps from the beach, as well as for investors seeking seasonal rental potential. All offer easy access to services, idyllic beaches and vibrant tourist hubs.

Key opportunities:

Larnaca: Near UCLan University, two ground-floor one-bedroom apartments in Pyla, six two-bedroom apartments in Kiti (ideal for families), eight units in Tersefanou (four studios and four two-bedroom flats), and a two-bedroom home in Pervolia.

Near UCLan University, two ground-floor one-bedroom apartments in Pyla, six two-bedroom apartments in Kiti (ideal for families), eight units in Tersefanou (four studios and four two-bedroom flats), and a two-bedroom home in Pervolia. Limassol District: A spacious three-bedroom residence with breathtaking beach views in Pissouri.

A spacious three-bedroom residence with breathtaking beach views in Pissouri. Famagusta: Two two-bedroom flats in Paralimni’s tourist zone.

Two two-bedroom flats in Paralimni’s tourist zone. Paphos: Six exceptional options including two luxury two-storey villas with private pools in Polis Chrysochous, a villa with a pool in trending Kouklia, a maisonette in tranquil Chloraka, and both a studio and a two-bedroom apartment in Peyia.

The campaign will run for two weeks, with the bid opening scheduled for Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at 10am. All listings are available on the company’s website: www.altamirarealestate.com.cy, where prospective buyers can browse the collection and find the property that suits their lifestyle or investment goals.