October 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President Anastasiades to visit Vatican

By Sarah Ktisti052
Outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades will pay an official visit to the Vatican from October 23 to 25, where he will give Pope Francis an update on Cyprus problem developments, his efforts to resume talks and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“At the end of the official reception ceremony at the Holy See, President Anastasiades will meet with Pope Francis, and during his visit he will also meet with the Prime Minister of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Archbishop Paul Gallagher,” according to a written statement by the head of the president’s press office, Andreas Iosif.

The agenda will also include issues such as migration, climate change, regional developments, while views will be exchanged on further strengthening bilateral relations, Iosif said.

He added that President Anastasiades will again convey his thanks to Pope Francis for the establishment of a Nicosia-based nunciature of the Holy See.

“The Republic of Cyprus and the Holy See maintain excellent bilateral relations and have strong bonds of friendship and history,” the statement concluded.

 

