Cyprus will not follow Turkey’s institutional and political descent says Kasoulides

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides reiterated his tough stance on Turkey on Tuesday, saying the island will abide by international law.

“We are not going to follow Turkey down the institutional and political slope, as we will not walk on the path of rhetorical insanity, but on the path of rationality and international law,” Kasoulides said.

He was addressing the annual Cyprus Economist summit, titled ‘Navigating the crisis through mastery and inclusiveness’.

The two-day summit will explore priorities for the Cyprus economy as well as conditions for the resumption of peace talks.

The foreign minister added that Cyprus is not prepared to make any compromises and further accept the prolonged stagnation leading to partition.

“Unfortunately, instead of focusing on contributing to the resolution of the Cyprus problem, Turkey is attempting to make Turkish Cypriots its political offshoot,” he said.

The conference was organised in collaboration with a delegation of the European Commission in Cyprus and examined geopolitical developments, energy issues, relations with Turkey, as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine and its effects on the island.

“Cyprus and Ukraine are on similar paths, since what is happening today in the heart of Europe has been taking place in Cyprus for 48 consecutive years,” Kasoulides said.

“The war in Ukraine gave Cyprus the opportunity to prove that it is a reliable partner for EU Member States, since we condemned the invasion from the very first day. Over the years, we have also proven to be a pillar of stability in the turbulent Eastern Mediterranean region.”

Kasoulides further called out the upsurge of Turkish rhetoric against Greece and Cyprus, saying it does not contribute in the slightest to build peaceful and secure conditions.

“Over the years, Turkey has proven to be an extremely difficult, unpredictable, and distrustful partner due to its constant threats to impose its expansionist policy and its unreasonable territorial and maritime claims. A policy characterised by shamelessness insolence and political bulimia,” he said.

He further stated that the insistence on a two-state solution and the request for recognition of sovereign equality status for Turkish Cypriots as a precondition for the resumption of the Cyprus talks “leaves little room for hope.

“Turkey’s illegal interventions within the enclosed area of Famagusta, its efforts to establish an institutional relationship between the north and the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus and the impositions of new ultimatums aimed at changing the status quo are all obstacles to the reunification of our homeland,” Kasoulides concluded.