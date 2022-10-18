October 18, 2022

No serious damage caused by extreme weather in Paphos

By Iole Damaskinos0206
b7 roadworks get serious 02
File photo showing roadworks on a section of the B7 road in Paphos district

Apart from small landslides, no serious damage was caused in Paphos rural areas by the recent severe weather, reported Paphos Prefect, Mary Lambrou.

Lambrou said that in places where small landslides had occurred, such as, on the main road in Kallepia, in Vretsia and in Marathousta, provincial administration crews have intervened. 

Lambrou added that, as every year, a circular had been issued to all local authorities instructing them to proceed with inspection, clearing, and maintenance of all existing drainage systems, wells, bridges and culverts well-ahead of the winter season.

The public is also urged to do its part by clearing any grates in front of their houses or notifying local authorities if there is a need to do so.

Lambrou said that within the boundaries of Paphos city a problem did arise, due to roadworks currently underway, which she said is a matter for the municipality to examine.

An annual district level meeting expected to take place shortly, she added, will bring together police and fire services, the civil defense, community representatives, and the sewerage board, to conduct an overall assessment of the situation and determine whether additional precautions must be taken.

