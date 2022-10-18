October 18, 2022

Youth unemployment in Cyprus higher than EU average

Youth unemployment in Cyprus for 2021 reached 14.2 per cent, above the EU average of 13 per cent, Eurostat statistical agency reported on Tuesday.

According to Eurostat, the average of unemployed people aged 15 to 29, the figure of 14.2 per cent was almost one percentage point higher than the year before, when it stood at 13.3 per cent.

The general unemployment rate in Cyprus in the same period was 7.5 per cent, again slightly above the EU average, registering a small decrease compared to 2020 when it stood at 7.6 per cent.

Unemployment among the youth in the EU fell on average compared to last year where it was recorded at 13.3 per cent.

Eurostat said that the Covid-19 pandemic and measures to deal with it had negative effects on youth employment.

 

