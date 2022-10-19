October 19, 2022

Road network update

By Source: Cyprus News Agency
Police inform the public on Wednesday morning that no problem is observed on any of the main urban arterial roads and the highways.

Rocks have fallen on the Orkoda-Kambos road in Morphou but the rest of the road network in mountainous regions is fully accessible.

Ongoing road construction works in various locations may affect traffic. Updates on the conditions of the roads can be viewed at: https://www.cypruspolicenews.com/archives/10991 .

The police recommend caution to all drivers, who are asked to observe the traffic code, traffic signals and keep a safe distance, to prevent collisions.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

