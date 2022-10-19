October 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Clear morning, increased clouds by afternoon

By Staff Reporter00
weather cape greko
File photo showing road through fields in Cape Greco

On Wednesday the weather will be mostly clear, although locally increased cloud cover on the west and north coasts is expected to bring isolated showers or even a storm. In the afternoon temporarily increased cloud cover is expected to bring isolated rain and storms in the western half of the island. Winds will be south-easterly to south-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be a bit rough. Temperatures will rise to 28C in the interior, 27C on the coasts and 17C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday night the weather will be partly cloudy and isolated rain or even a thunderstorm is expected, mainly on the north coast. Winds will initially be south-easterly to south-westerly and later north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain a bit rough. Temperatures will drop to 16C in the interior, 19C on the coasts and 11C in the higher mountains.

On Thursday and Friday, the weather will be partly cloudy and at times mainly cloudy, while local showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected. On Saturday, the weather will be mostly clear, however, there will be temporarily increased cloud cover mainly in the mountains.

The temperature is not expected to change significantly during the next three days, remaining close to average for the season.

