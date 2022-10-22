October 22, 2022

Anastasiades congratulates new Italian prime minister

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0116
swearing in ceremony at the quirinale palace, in rome
Meloni during the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday

President Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday congratulated the new prime minister of Italy, saying he looks forward to working together within the European family.

“Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s new Prime Minister. We look forward to working together within the European family and for the benefit of our common Mediterranean region and the people of our two countries,” the President wrote on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides congratulated his counterpart Antonio Tajani.

Also on Twitter, Kasoulides said he looks forward to working with Tajani to strengthen bilateral partnership and seeking further synergies as EU Mediterranean countries.

“Congratulations to the newly appointed Foreign Minister & Deputy PM of Italy & good friend Antonio_Tajani. Look forward to working with you,” he wrote.

