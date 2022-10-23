October 23, 2022

Anastasiades heads to the Vatican

President Nicos Anastasiades will begin an official three-day trip to the Vatican on Sunday, during which he will have a meeting with the Pope.

It is the third time during his presidency that Anastasiades will pay such a visit.

“Cyprus and the Holy See maintain exceptional bilateral relations,” a presidential announcement said.

Anastasiades will meet Pope Francis on Monday morning.

Climate change and migration are set to be the main topics of discussion.

The president is set to thank the pope again for his initiative to house 50 migrants from Cyprus in the Vatican and the establishment of diplomatic ties with Nicosia.

The Pope visited Cyprus last December and in a letter of thanks afterwards described Anastasiades as a “wise man”. At the same time, he expressed his wishes for peace, brotherly cooperation and prosperity to all Cypriots.

Anastasiades will return to Cyprus on Tuesday.

