October 23, 2022

Green Party fails to back candidate for president

By Katy Turner080
No candidate for president will be given the backing of the Cyprus Green Party it decided on Sunday.

During a meeting of the party’s Electoral Conference on Sunday no candidate got the necessary 60 per cent of votes during a secret ballot of members.

As a result, the party said it will not be backing anyone during the first round, which will be held on February 5, 2023.

The most votes were garnered by independent  candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis with 41 per cent, followed by Nikos Christodoulides with 25 per cent, Achilleas Demetriades and Goegre Kolokasides with 16 per cent, while two per cent cast white votes.

“We had difficult choices ahead of us. We have a lot of demands from the candidates that we had before us and the electoral body of the all-Cypriot conference felt that none of them were able to meet them,” party leader Charalambos Theopemptou said.

“For the future we will see what we do,” he added.

