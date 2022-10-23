October 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

Litter everywhere in Paphos

By CM Reader's View01
letters 1

After many years of absence and the Covid pandemic we returned to Cyprus in 2022 for our summer holiday at The King Jason hotel in Paphos.

We enjoyed our holiday there very much, however one thing that really stunned me was the sheer volume of discarded litter everywhere which is shameful. It will be a deciding factor as to future holidays.

Tourism is of vital importance to the economy of Cyprus and streets lined with litter is not attractive to visitors. I would much rather see a maintained litter bin at regular intervals.

To end on a positive note, The King Jason Paphos is excellent.

David Lane-Godbold, UK

