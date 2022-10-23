October 23, 2022

Over 1,000 drivers charged in 48 hours

By Katy Turner0352
Police charged over 1,000 drivers with traffic offences from 6am on Friday to 6am on Sunday, they announced on Sunday.

A total of 1,178 fines were issued by the police motorbike unit and the accident prevention unit on highways and main roads around the island.

Most of the offences were the same as through responsible for causing serious traffic accidents.

Some 670 fines were issued for speeding and 111 for ignoring a traffic signal.

In addition, 89 drivers were found without a relevant licence and 53 for driving while over the alcohol limit.

A further 23 were fined for holding something other than the wheel while driving.

In addition to these, a further 232 offences were recorded.

Police said the purpose of their ongoing campaigns is to make sure all those using the roads in Cyprus do so according to the relevant laws.

 

