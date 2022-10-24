2023 state budget is not an ‘electioneering ploy’

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides on Monday took the preemptive step of defending the government’s 2023 budget as not being an “electioneering budget” and as one that is responsible.

His comments came ahead of the budget’s scrutiny at the House finance committee, where the minister will present it for the eventual approval by MPs, likely in December.

This year’s budget is increased by €525 million compared with last year.

Petrides argued that there have been attempts to falsely frame the budget precisely because it is not being used for electioneering purposes.

The minister reiterated that the budget contains the most development-related spending ever, with the allocated funds rising by 12 per cent over the previous year.

Cabinet approved the budget late last month, where it was praised as being the most growth orientated and greenest budget ever.

According to the schedule so far, on Monday, relevant stakeholders will discuss the budgets of the deputy ministry of tourism, the shipping deputy ministry and the deputy ministry of research, innovation and digital policy.

The finance minister will present an analysis of state revenues, fiscal indicators, economic policy and the fiscal situation as well as data regarding his ministry and the treasury of the Republic.

Governor of the Central Bank, Constantinos Herodotou, will also analyse the situation and estimates for the Cypriot economy.

At the next meeting on Friday, November 4, the budgets of the energy ministry and agriculture ministry are expected to be discussed.

On Monday, November 7, officials will discuss the budgets of the health ministry, the internal audit service and the law commissioner.

The budgets of the foreign ministry, the commissioner for personal data protection and the commissioner for children’s rights and the ombudswoman are on the schedule for Friday, November 11.

As regards the budgets of the education ministry, the independent anti-corruption authority and the House of Representatives, those will be discussed on Monday, November 14.

On Friday November 18, the budgets of the justice ministry, the judicial service and the legal service will be discussed, while on Monday, November 21, stakeholders will discuss the budgets of the ministries of interior and defence as well as the office of the commissioner for state aid control.

The following Friday, November 25, the budgets of the labour ministry and the deputy ministry of social welfare will be debated. On the last Monday of November, the budgets of the transport ministry, commission for the protection of competition, the tender review authority and the audit office will be discussed.

The three-day plenary session to approve the state budget is set for December 6, 7 and 8.