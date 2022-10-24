October 24, 2022

Man taken into custody for Paphos car theft

By Staff Reporter030
Police caught a 41-year-old suspect in a car theft case on Sunday.

According to police statement, on Saturday morning they received a complaint from a 60-year-old used car salesman, who said his office on Griva Digeni street in Paphos had been broken into and that a car was stolen, as well as other items valued at €500.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Paphos CID spotted the stolen vehicle being driven in Chlorakas and after halting the driver, identified him as a 41-year-old permanent resident. Initially, the 41-year-old claimed that the car had been bought by a person unknown to him.

The man appeared before the Paphos District Court on the same day and a four-day detention order was issued against him.

When questioned, he confessed to the theft of the vehicle and the other items from the 60-year-old’s shop.

 

