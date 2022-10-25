October 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Makarios hospital doctors appeal suspension

The Makarios children's hospital in Nicosia

Two doctors at the Makarios children’s hospital who were suspended on half pay pending an investigation into the death of one of their patients have reportedly appealed their suspension in court.

The health professionals are appealing to the administrative court through their lawyers, arguing that there is no reason for concern about possible interference in the investigative work since the relevant case files are already before the authorities.

That same argument was put forward by other medical staff of the hospital who held a two-hour work stoppage over the decision to suspend their colleagues earlier this month.

Their reaction prompted Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela to urge for calm, saying there were other complaints against the two, which will also be investigated.

Meanwhile, there are concerns from patients over understaffing at the children’s hospital, with the minister saying the gaps are being filled.

Parents of other sick children at the hospital have said there is now no relevant specialist to look after their children.

The two doctors, together with a third doctor who is a university professor, are under investigation after a 15-year-old girl died following her kidney transplant at the hospital in March.

During the surgery doctors found that the girl, Ioanna Skordi, had tumours. She died a few days later on March 4.

Her family then filed a complaint to the police.

Reports suggested the girl’s parents had asked for her to be transferred to Israel, however local doctors said this was unnecessary. When health ministry director general Christina Yiannaki was informed about the case, a doctor from Israel was contacted to come to Cyprus.

However, the girl died before she was examined by the Israeli doctor.

A preliminary investigation showed possible medical negligence.

 

