October 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

Celebration for the Chinese school in Cyprus

By Gina Agapiou096
chinese school

Locals can experience the Chinese culture at the 10th celebration for the Chinese school in Cyprus this month.

With the slogan ‘come and join us for a journey back to China’ the Nicosia-based HAN institute Cyprus invites everyone to join them at Acropolis park at 10.30am on October 30 to celebrate ten years of operation on the island.

The event will include a theatrical performance with traditional Chinese dance, music and songs, a tea ceremony and Chinese calligraphy experience, while participants will be able to see traditional Chinese constumes and handicraft.

There will also be a Chinese reading corner and activities for children.

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary, the institute expressed its “most heartfelt thanks and the highest respect to leaders at all levels, friends from all walks of life, all teachers, students and parents who have long cared about and supported the Cyprus Chinese School”.

Located in the capital, HAN Institute Cyprus is the first Cyprus-China Culture Centre in Cyprus. The non-profit organisation is dedicated to promote awareness of and appreciation for Cyprus-China culture and art through events and activities.

It offers programs that aim to enhance the existing friendship between Cypriot and Chinese, to encourage dialogue and foster mutual understanding between China and Cyprus.

The centre is a multi-purpose hall with a library and multi-media classrooms. The range of services includes cultural events, training programs and information services. Furthermore, there are training courses such as language classes, Tai chi workshops, traditional Chinese painting and Chinese calligraphy courses, among others.

The institute also provides to the general public and overseas Chinese information about Cyprus and China history, culture, development and contemporary social life.

 

 

