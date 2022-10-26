October 26, 2022

DNA identifies man who torched schoolroom 15 years ago

A 35-year-old man has recently been identified through DNA as a suspect in a 2007 arson of a school class in Limassol, police spokesman Marinos Vassiliou told the Cyprus Mail on Wednesday.

Police issued an arrest warrant against the man on Tuesday, on suspicion of setting fire at the secretary’s office at the Ayios Nicolaos high school when he was a student there, 15 years ago.

The fire caused extensive damage to the room, amounting to about €6,500, Vassiliou said.

However, police had no lead in their investigations, until a few days ago, when DNA material that was found at the scene matched with the 35-year-old’s.

 

