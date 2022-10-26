October 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

High levels of dust in the air

By Gina Agapiou05
feature iole dust blocking the view in nicosia

A high concentration of dust is recorded in the air on Wednesday prompting the relevant labour inspection department to issue a warning for vulnerable groups.

Measurements from ground stations of the air quality monitoring network showed the highest concentrations of dust were recorded in Nicosia, followed by Paphos and Limassol.

The public, particularly the elderly, children and those with respiratory conditions, are urged to avoid going outdoors.

Employers must take appropriate measures after assessing any risks faced by employees working in outdoors, and it is recommended that workers use appropriate protection.

The hourly dust concentrations measured at 10am were 132.4  μg/m3   in Nicosia, 116.9  μg/min Paphos, 104.2  μg/m3 in Limassol, 78.8  μg/m3 in Larnaca, in 41.6  μg/m3 Paralimni and 39.6  μg/m3in Ayia Marina Xyliatou.

High dust concentrations will be observed on Thursday as well, according to the daily meteorological department’s announcement.

Meanwhile, the met office said that weather on Wednesday will be partly cloudy with the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the higher mountains. Temperatures during the day will rise to around 28C inland, south and east coasts, 26C on the west coast, around 27C on the north coast and 18C in the higher mountains.

At night, the weather will gradually become mostly clear, with temperatures expected to drop to around 15C inland, 18C around the coasts and 11C in the higher mountains.

Temperatures will remain on similar levels until Saturday, with the possibility of isolated showers in the next two days.

 

Related Posts

Anastasiades pressed over who he supports in 2023 elections

Nick Theodoulou

Labour unions threaten to mobilise if cost-of-living-allowance is not reinstated

Nikolaos Prakas

Mavroyiannis’ €300 gala dinner invitation circulated online

Nick Theodoulou

Trial of four alleged key players in ‘golden passport’ scheme postponed

Staff Reporter

Poet and academic in thrall to the ‘logos’

Theo Panayides

Celebration for the Chinese school in Cyprus

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign