Money-saving hacks for beauty on a budget

By Katie Wright

As the cost of living continues to rise, many of us are looking at ways to make savings on a day-to-day basis.

When it comes to our beauty routines, there’s no shortage of pricey products and high-tech treatments to choose from, but the truth is, you don’t have to spend a fortune to look like a million dollars.

Here are money-saving beauty hacks to help you cut costs on skincare, hair, make-up and more…

Simplify your routine

If you’ve got a multi-step skincare regime and your bathroom shelves are crammed with half-empty products you bought thinking they would transform your complexion, the first thing to ask yourself is: do you really need all this?

The ‘skinimalism’ trend has seen consumers taking their daily routines back to basics, saving time – and money – in the process. When it comes down to it, all you really need to keep your skin healthy is cleanser, sunscreen (for morning), moisturiser (at night) and a serum targeted to your needs.

Do it yourself

DIY beauty surged during the pandemic, with up to 85 per cent of people carrying out pampering treatments at home.

By swapping regular salon appointments for DIY manicures, you could save hundreds a year. All you need is a high-quality nailcare set and long-lasting polish.

“The piece de resistance is your top coat,” says Kerry Hatton, make-up artist at Mii Cosmetics. “I always recommend our Shine + Shield Turbo Dry Top Coat, as the formula protects colour and provides extended wear. Use it to prolong your nail polish wear.”

Don’t be fooled by high prices

Flashy ad campaigns and influencer endorsements might make you think that the most expensive skincare products are the best – but that’s not always the case.

In some cases, you’re paying a premium for the brand name, when really the most important element is the percentage of active ingredients. For example, you can get high-strength retinol (known for it’s wrinkle-reducing power) for less than a third of the price of high-end formulas with the same concentration.

Boost your brows

New research by Avon has found that one in 10 people have given up beauty products due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Another way of saving money is to swap make-up for longer lasting treatments. For example, tinting your eyebrows.

Sara Sordillo, Make-up Artist for Eylure, offers her top tips for perfect application: “Grab some Vaseline and apply it to areas around your brow you don’t want the tint to stick to. Brush the mixed tint through the brows, ensuring the brow hair is completely covered – brush up, down and left to right, to ensure each hair is coated.”

Stock up on refillables

Not only are they better for the environment because they reduce plastic packaging, refillable beauty products can save you money, too.

With lots of big brands getting in on the sustainable beauty trend, there’s now a wide range of shampoos, conditioners, shower gels and soaps available, with great value for money refill pouches and stylish bottles to adorn your bathroom.

Dry shampoo your hair

With household bills having gone up, why not dry shampoo your hair more often, instead of lathering up in the shower, thereby saving money on your water and heating bills? If you have coloured hair, it can help the vibrancy last longer too, as the more you wash it, the quicker it fades.

Hair stylist Samantha Cusick says: “My go-to product is always my Batiste dry shampoo. I also love more textured, voluminous hair in the summer, so this gives me that too.”