October 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Officer arrested for smuggling irregular migrants from the north

ayios d
File Photo: Ayios Dometios crosspoint

An officer who was caught trying to smuggle irregular migrants from the north to the government-controlled areas has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The policeman has been suspended and on Tuesday was remanded for three days.

He was arrested on October 24 at the Ayios Dometios crossing point, police spokesman Christos Andreou told radio Trito on Wednesday, following a report of the officer’s arrest in Politis newspaper.

The suspect was driving from the north to the southern part of the island, when, during a check inside his car, six irregular migrants were found.

The relevant police department, responsible for investigating corruption offences by members of the force, was immediately informed.

Andreou added the officer, who was employed in the Nicosia district, is being investigated for offences related to corruption, assisting irregular migrants and conspiracy to commit a felony and misdemeanour.

