October 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Split in north over mixed marriages

By Nikolaos Prakas00
interior ministry

The movement for solving the issue of mixed marriages in the north said on Wednesday that they do not support a demonstration scheduled over the matter by another group in November.

On Tuesday, the group ‘Uncredentialeds’ said that children of marriages between Turkish Cypriots and Turkish nationals and their supporters would demonstrate on November 19 in front of the interior ministry over delays and denials to grant them Republic of Cyprus IDs and passports.

Commenting on the matter, the ‘Movement for the solution mixed marriages’ said that the issue is “very sensitive and there is a possibility of inciting the sides during the demonstration, which could have serious consequences.”

“At this moment it would not be correct to have a protest, which could further victimise the victims of mixed marriages,” the platform said, according to Cyprus press and information office.

The group recommended that the demonstration be called off, and scheduled for a later date, when they are better prepared, as mixed marriages are systemic problem and not individual.

“Demonstrating should be a last resort,” they said.

On Tuesday, ‘Uncredentialeds’ announced that their group’s members have filed cases in court to have their citizenships granted to them.

Last week, CTP ‘MP’ in the north Urun Solyali said around 30,000 children from mixed marriages in the north are trying to get Cypriot IDs and passports.

Solyali has said that the state-controlled areas have classified them as ‘illegal children’ and that their human rights are being violated and quality of life is affected in terms of education and work.

Solyali said during a ‘parliament’ session that declaring such children illegal makes them feel uncomfortable.

The issue, he added, has now become a social problem, saying that the 30,000 children of mixed marriages from either a Turkish Cypriot father or mother, who have had their citizenship applications stalled for years.

“The Republic of Cyprus has a backward attitude,” he said.

 

