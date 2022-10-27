October 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Another warning issued due to high concentration of dust

By Gina Agapiou0105
dust pollution
File photo: Satellite image of dust over the island

The labour inspection department issued another warning for vulnerable groups on Thursday citing high concentration of dust in the air as temperatures rises to 29C.

The public, particularly the elderly, children and those with respiratory conditions, are urged to avoid going outdoors.

Employers must take appropriate measures after assessing any risks faced by employees working in outdoors, and it is recommended that workers use appropriate protection.

Measurements from ground stations of the air quality monitoring network showed the highest concentrations of dust were recorded in Paphos.

The hourly dust concentrations measured at 7am were 91,9 μg/m3  in Paphos, 69,1 μg/m3   in Nicosia, 67,9 μg/min Larnaca, 58,9 μg/min Limassol,  51,7 μg/m3 in Ayia Marina Xyliatou and 48,8 μg/mParalimni.

Meanwhile, the met office said that weather on Thursday will be partly cloudy, mainly in the southern half of the island, with the possibility of isolated showers and a small possibility of thunderstorms in the southern mountainous areas.

Temperatures during the day will rise to around 29C inland, south and east coasts, 28C on the remaining coastal areas and 18C in the higher mountains.

At night, the weather will gradually become mostly clear, with temperatures expected to drop to around 14C inland, 18C around the coasts and 11C in the higher mountains.

Temperatures will remain on similar levels until Sunday, with the possibility of isolated showers in the next two days.

