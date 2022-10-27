October 27, 2022

Illegal worker arrested in Paphos

A 37-year-old man was caught working illegally at a carpentry workshop in Paphos, police said on Wednesday.

Officers from the Paphos aliens and immigrations service carried out a search at the premises in the Mesogi industrial area following a tip-off suggesting there were persons working there illegally.

There, they found the 37-year-old third country national carrying out carpentry work. The man had come to Cyprus on a student permit and did not have a work permit, police said.

He was arrested while further investigations revealed he was residing illegally in the Republic.

