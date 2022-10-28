October 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus News Digest: Could a truth commission pave the way for reconciliation in Cyprus

By Rosie Charalambous00
varosha

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Could a truth commission pave the way for peace and reconciliation in Cyprus?
  • “Fleeing to Safety”: we meet a world-famous humanitarian photographer
  • the Environment Minister talks about the need for sustainability

