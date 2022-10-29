A November for all at CVAR

Situated in a picturesque street in old Nicosia, CVAR Severis Foundation is a place that strives to offer something for all tastes, ages and backgrounds. Its November events do just that with activities planned for music lovers, children, women and history enthusiasts.
Launching its November series is a music talk on the first day of the month focusing on Curses and Blessings. The talk will take place in English at 6.30pm led by Iosif Hadjikyriacos, the Curator of the Stavrides Archive, Larnaca; Demetris Michaelides, the Emeritus Professor of Archaeology at the University of Cyprus; and Costas Severis, President of The Costas & Rita Severis Foundation. The afternoon talk is part two of the Curses and Blessings discussion, and is free for the public to attend.
A few days later and a presentation titled Afro Cypriots: An İn/Visible Community will take place at CVAR by Serap Kanay. The lecture on November 3 will also begin at 6.30pm and is based on Kanay’s research on Afro Cypriots. Kanay has had many solo and participated in group art exhibitions parallel to lecturing widely in Cyprus and abroad and publishing many articles with her main subject being Afro Cypriots.
Then on the first Saturday of November, CVAR organises a guided tour of Lefke and an interactive discussion with special guest speaker Dr Ipek Borman, former member of the Turkish Cypriot negotiating team. The day will begin at 9.30am at the Ayios Dometios crossing point, Nicosia and from there participants will visit Lefke, have lunch and participate in an interactive discussion with Bornman. Held in English, the event is organised by CVAR and the Turkish Cypriot University Women Association with support from Unficyp while the tour’s lunch is courtesy of the Embassy of Japan.
Also taking place on November 5 is a fun family quiz of old Nicosia. Two morning sessions will set off from CVAR filled with adventure and exploration. Families will embark on a city street quest discovering Nicosia’s alleys and charming corners, answering questions about the old town and its secrets. Participants can join either the 10am or 12am quiz for a morning full of discoveries.
