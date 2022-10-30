October 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man, 28, arrested for solar water heater thefts

By Sarah Ktisti0136
He is also being investigated for burglary and theft of a hunting firearm

Larnaca district court on Sunday issued an eight-day detention order against a 28-year-old man to facilitate the police’s investigations involving the theft of solar water heaters and three vehicles in Larnaca and Famagusta.

“On the evening of Saturday, October 29, after a chase in the community of Kiti in the Larnaca district, a 28-year-old man was arrested. From the investigations carried out, it was established that arrest warrants were pending against the young man from the Larnaca and Famagusta police departments for cases involving illegal entry, theft of solar water heaters worth €5,700, malicious damage and theft of three vehicles, offences committed between June 12 and October 19 2022 in Larnaca and Famagusta,” Larnaca police spokesman Haris Hadjiyiasemi said.

The 28-year-old is also being investigated for burglary and theft of a hunting firearm

He added that “the person in question was seen at the crime scenes and an arrest warrant was issued against him and he has been wanted ever since. The 28-year-old was brought before the Larnaca district court today, which issued a detention order against him for eight days.”

The case is being investigated by Kiti Police Station and upon completion of the investigations, the suspect will be handed over to the Famagusta police department to begin its own investigations into the crimes committed in the area.

