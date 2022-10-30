October 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Traffic cops catch driver, 59, driving recklessly on motorway

By Sarah Ktisti00
limassol traffic police
File photo

Police arrested a 59-year-old man for driving recklessly and at excessive speed on the Nicosia-Limassol motorway near Kornos on Saturday after he initially ignored police instructions to pull over.

According to a police statement the 59-year-old was spotted by police driving his vehicle at a speed of 175Km/hour, alternating lanes and overtaking other passing vehicles from the left lane.

“The 59-year-old driver was spotted driving his car, recklessly and dangerously and at excessive speed, at the height of the motorway in the area of Kornos, in the direction to Limassol, shortly after 12.00 noon on Saturday, October 29. The man failed to stop for a check when signalled to by members of the Road Accident Prevention Unit of the Traffic Headquarters Department and continued his course and was stopped in the area of Moni,” police said.

Police arrested the 59-year-old who was taken to Kofinou police station and after being charged in writing with the offences of reckless and dangerous driving, speeding, disobedience to a police officer’s signal, as well as driving a vehicle with irregular registration plates, he was released.

The man will be summoned before a court to hear the case.

Related Posts

Artificial lawns: where the grass is always green

Annette Chrysostomou

Housing and visa complications are putting off foreign professionals

Agnieszka Rakoczy

Two men sought over €275,000 scam

Gina Agapiou

Nouris: we will deport those who started Pournara clashes (Updated) (Videos)

Gina Agapiou

Character Art Workshops in Kalopanayiotis

Eleni Philippou

Murder attempt on Paphos woman

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign