October 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Alphamega Run As One 2022 marks successful in-person return

By Press Release00
dcim100mediadji 0265.jpg

On Sunday, October 23, Alphamega Run As One 2022 made a triumphant and in-person comeback, with five races, as well as outdoor activities and live music that added a celebratory atmosphere to the gathering.

The capital’s most-anticipated running event, dedicated to children’s health and wellness, drew thousands of attendees, who enjoyed the warm, late-October weather and participated in the runs and fun activities.

Top winners received awards and prizes from Alphamega Hypermarkets and helped spread the benefits of adopting a healthy lifestyle. Runners who took the podium on Sunday, October 23, were the following:

  • Half Marathon – Women: Thalia Charalambous (1st), Anastasia Triminti (2nd), Naso Agapiou (3rd)
  • Half Marathon – Men: Christophoros Protopapas (1st), Yiorgos Fattas (2nd), Fivos Constantinou (3rd)
  • 10K Run – Women: Elia Ioannou (1st), July Andreou (2nd), Tamara Schmidt (3rd)
  • 10K Run – Men: Souleiman Azaz (1st), Valdimir Shcheblykin (2nd), Nicolas Georgiou (3rd)
  • 5K Run – Women: Thalia Charalambous (1st), Myria Sotiriou (2nd), Christina Kourri (3rd)
  • 5K Run – Men: Yiorgos Tofi (1st), Souleiman Azaz (2nd), Andreas Misiaras (3rd)
  • Corporate Teams Run 5K:  Running Under The Moon (1st), WARGAMING (2nd), Hellenic Bank (3rd)

Hosts of the event were TV presenters Louis Patsalides and Christiana Aristotelous, who helped bring an upbeat vibe to the day. Meanwhile, Alphamega Chief Communications and CSR Officer Natasa Constantinidou organised and led the event to success.

Alphamega Run As One will return in 2023, aiming to promote the merits of healthy eating habits and lifestyle, to safeguard children’s health.

Related Posts

Praxis Tech Ltd and SaveYourHood join forces at Limassol Beach Cleanup

Press Release

2023 Rhapsody of the Seas cruises from Limassol on sale

Press Release

City of Dreams Mediterranean to hold November career days

Press Release

Third Lidl Wellness Camp delivers ambitious programme

Press Release

Alphamega co-organises Italian wine-tasting event

Press Release

Hellenic ushering in a new era in banking services

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign