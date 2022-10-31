October 31, 2022

Bicommunal meeting urges talks as soon as possible

By Nikolaos Prakas080

Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political party representatives agreed on Monday that tensions need to de-escalate as soon as possible and both sides need to return to negotiations on the Cyprus issue.

Meeting at Ledra Palace under the auspices of the Slovak Embassy, the parties discussed the prospects of a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Party representatives were hosted by main opposition Akel, and they exchanged opinion on “BBF solution as the only way forward: neither two states, nor ‘new ideas’ undermining achieved core convergences.”

In a statement on behalf of the parties at the meeting, it was agreed that negotiations should resume as soon as possible.

“They agreed that the immediate de-escalation of tensions and the resumption of meaningful, result-oriented negotiations as soon as possible is vital for the future of Cyprus,” the statement said.

Also, the political party representatives agreed that they will examine more ways of increasing their cooperation towards facilitating a solution.

The next meeting is scheduled for the November 30 and will be hosted by United Cyprus Party – BKP.

 

