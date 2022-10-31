October 31, 2022

New neonatal ICU at Makarios

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela announced a new neonatal intensive care unit will be built in Cyprus following a meeting on Monday with the NGO ‘Mora Thavmata’ and the state health services organisation (Okypy).

He added that they plan for the tender to construct the new neonatal intensive care unit will be announced at the beginning of the year, and that it would be ready in 16 months from the day the tender is awarded.

“I want to emphasise that the neonatal unit is fourth among all of Europe, so our goal is not to remain fourth but to improve even more and why not be the best in Europe,” Hadjipantela said.

When asked about the issue of staffing, he said that there is no such issue at the moment, adding that “Okypy will see about it when hopefully we have the new unit.”

He said that construction plans are expected to be ready on January 15, when they will be presented.

Chairman of Okypy Marios Panayides in his own statements referred to the importance of the day for the organisation since as he noted, it is a very important project for Makarios hospital.

“The project is starting to materialise. It is a project that the public needs. It will be expanded on the basis of international standards,” he said.

Panayides thanked the minister for his contribution for the immediate implementation of the project. He also referred to the significant contribution and continuous pressure from the ‘Mora Thavmata’.

When asked, he said that “there is a design for the beds, but more detailed plans will be made so that we can receive offers. The number of beds will be expanded. This is a significant upgrade of the existing unit,” he added.

