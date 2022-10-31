October 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraine

Ukraine says it will press on with Black Sea grain deal

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: commercial vessels including vessels which are part of black sea grain deal wait to pass the bosphorus strait off the shores of yenikapi in istanbul
FILE PHOTO: The Joint Coordination Centre officials board cargo ship Mehmet Bey as she waits to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Calsikan/File Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that his country would continue exporting grain from its Black Sea ports under a UN programme despite Russia’s pullout because the shipments offered stability to world food markets.

He made his comments following talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. Russia announced on Saturday that it was suspending its role in the U.N.-backed initiative that escorts cargo ships through the Black Sea.

“On our side, we are continuing with the grain initiative because we understand what we offer the world. We offer stability on the food production market,” Zelenskiy told a joint news conference alongside Fiala.

Zelenskiy said he believed Russia had left the agreement despite the fact that Moscow said it had only “suspended” its participation.

“This means that it was Russia that is violating the agreement,” Zelenskiy said. “Let’s hope that our partners will be able to calm down Russia’s rhetoric.”

Russia said on Monday it was “unacceptable” for shipping to pass through a Black Sea security corridor as Ukraine was using it to “conduct military operations against the Russian Federation”.

In his comments, Zelenskiy also drew attention to a document signed with the Czech prime minister aimed at increasing cooperation to reach standards needed for Ukraine to secure membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Ukraine’s bid to gain NATO membership has been denounced as unacceptable by Russia and was one of the key reasons cited by Moscow in justifying its invasion of its neighbour.

Related Posts

After weeks of chaos, Russia says partial mobilisation is complete

Reuters News Service

Gap says Russia deliveries stopped in March. But its clothing kept coming.

Reuters News Service

Did Russia hack Truss’s phone? Kremlin dismisses media reports

Reuters News Service

Russia rains missiles on Ukraine after pulling out of grain deal (wrapup)

Reuters News Service

Russia’s Lavrov needles Biden over Cuban missile crisis and Ukraine

Reuters News Service

U.N. chief delays travel to try to bring Russia back into Black Sea grain deal

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign