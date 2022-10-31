Urban cycling workshops seek to empower women

Get on your bike and ride around Nicosia! A new series of workshops coming to the capital invites women to do just that. The aim of these workshops, however, is not to explore the town’s sights and landmarks but to gain confidence in cycling around Nicosia and liberate participants from other modes of transport. Freedom on just two wheels.
Organiser of the workshops, Cyprus Energy Agency and Marina Kyriakou, say: “We believe in the power of bicycling – not only as a healthy and sustainable mode of transportation but also as a symbol of freedom and safe and inclusive communities!
“In the previous century,” they add, “the bicycle was an instrument of liberation for women. It provided easy access to places and freedom from insular domestic realms. Today, many women still don’t know how to ride a bicycle or they want to bicycle more but they don’t feel comfortable cycling in urban environments. These workshops aim to identify the different needs and concerns of women when it comes to riding a bike and to empower them to reclaim their place on the street and their right to move safely and sustainably.”
As such eight hours of workshops will take place in November, split into four sessions. All sessions will take place at the Home for Cooperation from 10.30am to 12.30pm and the introduction and launch workshop will take place on November 12. Then, the Group Bike Rides will take place on three consecutive Sundays 13, 20 and 27, on both sides of the Green Line, led by Kyriakou.
Kyriakou is nicknamed the Bicycle Mayor of Nicosia and as an avid urban cyclist herself, wants to contribute to increasing the percentage of women who ride the city. This desire led to organising this series of events which take place within the framework of TandEM Women in Cycling – Training and Empowerment for Women by Women, funded by EIT Urban Mobility.
The training is open for women from both sides of Nicosia who know how to ride a bicycle in a protected environment, for example in a park, but want to get more comfortable in cycling in a road context. This series of workshops is ideal for women who live, work or love to hang out in the centre of Nicosia and aims to help more women in Nicosia to gain confidence in bicycling.
Urban Cycling Workshops for Women
4 workshops for women. Led by Marina Kyriakou. November 12, 13, 20 and 27. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 10.30am-12.30pm. Registration deadline: November 6. Form found on the Facebook event: Urban Cycling Workshops for Women