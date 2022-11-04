November 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Coronavirus: Six deaths recorded as cases rise to 3,544

By Gina Agapiou0685
Six more deaths from coronavirus were announced by the health ministry on Friday, as 3,544 new infections were recorded in the past seven days.

The deaths mean Cyprus has recorded 1,200 fatalities due to Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The latest were of three men and three women aged from 72 to 97. Of them, two died in the past week, while the remaining four concern fatalities from last year whose cause of death has now been determined to be coronavirus.

According to the ministry’s report, there are also 70 people hospitalised with the virus, of whom nine are in serious condition and two intubated.

Two more patients, who have stopped been infectious remain intubated due to the virus at the ICU.

The new 3,544 cases were detected from 63,104 tests carried out from October 28 to November 3, giving a positivity rate of 5.62 per cent.

Of these, 111 were detected in nursing homes or 24/7 facilities where vaccinations have started with the fifth anti-coronavirus dose.

Speaking to state radio earlier on Friday, scientific advisor Petros Karayiannis urged people over 60 to be vaccinated with the fourth dose noting that only 20 per cent of people aged 60 and older have received the second booster.

