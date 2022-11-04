November 4, 2022

Mixed marriage citizenship will be taken up with ECHR, say TC unions

By Iole Damaskinos0333

In a new statement on Friday, Turkish Cypriot unions said they will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) if the Supreme Court’s decision on mixed marriages is negative.

“One of the most important social problems created as a result of the Cyprus problem is the impossibility of obtaining citizenship of the Republic for [children of] marriages between Republic of Cyprus citizens and citizens of other countries,” the announcement states, adding that 30,000 is this predicament is an “optimistic estimate.”

“It is not possible to accept the mentality of the Greek Cypriot political elite, which approaches the issue of citizenship as a political tool and an object of negotiation,” the unions said.

The review of the court appeal is expected to be completed within one year at the latest, the statement concludes, and in the event of a negative result all unions are determined to appeal to the ECHR.

