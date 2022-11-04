November 4, 2022

New exhibition puts voices of Asia Minor in the spotlight

By Eleni Philippou025
diadrastikki ekthesi fones tis mikrasias people of cyprus

A new series of events by the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation titled Moments at the Museum, launches with an interactive sound and visual exhibition. Titled Memory Returns – Voices of Asia Minor in Cyprus 100 years later, the exhibition takes place on the occasion of the centenary of the Asia Minor Disaster with the research group People of Cyprus presenting the community’s voices in Cyprus.

The exhibition will open at the Giorgos and Nefeli Tsiapra Pieride Museum of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation on November 10, and it hopes to create the foundation of a moving journey filled with knowledge and interaction.

Memories and feelings of second and third-generation refugees of Asia Minor who grew up through the stories of their relatives, come to the surface and are presented for the first time in the form of photographs and oral testimonies. The exhibition aims to introduce visitors to an important part of Cypriot history through the magical world of oral history and photography.

At the exhibition, the visitor will have the opportunity to see photographic portraits of Asia Minor communities together with family heirlooms of special symbolism and at the same time listen to their oral testimony using headphones that will be available in the area or a QR code.

The exhibition is an initiative of the People of Cyprus team, curated by historian Iliana Koulafetis and journalist Christos Michalaros. They are joined by the musician Veronika Aloneutou, who will accompany the opening, through the sounds of her santouri, opening a window to the Lost East.

 

Memory Returns – Voices of Asia Minor in Cyprus 100 Years Later

Sound and visual exhibition by People of Cyprus. November 10-December 8. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. Opening night: 8pm. Daily: 10am-7pm. www.peopleofcyprus.cy, www.boccf.org

